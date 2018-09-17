ENGIE is a leading provider of integrated services – specialising in energy, technical facility management (FM) & business process solutions for the industrial and built environment. We offer efficient management of buildings and installations – whilst achieving high levels of energy & environmental efficiency. Through our International Facility Management offers led by ENGIE International FM (EIFM), we deliver complex FM solutions for a wide variety of clients and industries at local, national and international levels, thanks to our operational skills and infrastructure platform. Our technical FM capabilities and experience working in the manufacturing industry with robust processes based on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards guarantee a safe, efficient and comfortable environment with no lost production time. As a global energy service provider, ENGIE supports its clients by offering a wide range of opportunities to both reduce their carbon footprint and decrease costs. Our teams are multidisciplinary and highly qualified. This allows us to offer a comprehensive scope of services to fulfill our goal – to ensure complete satisfaction by delivering the most suitable, innovative, efficient and sustainable service for your facilities. In order to optimise service delivery, control, decision-making and customer experience, we have developed a digital information platform, which allows data to flow in one consistent, easy-to-use and consolidated format. Our objective is to provide our clients with efficient and sustainable tools in order to guarantee safe, comfortable and cost-effective environments. 90,000 ENGIE employees worldwide are delivering FM and associated services to our clients.

To strengthen our team in Hannover or Hamburg we are looking for a

Facilities Manager (f/m) /

Objektmanager (w/m)

The FM’s duties will include:

Maintain role as primary contact for service requests generated by the client. Proactively meet with client’s local management on scheduled basis. Communicate regularly with the Client’s Management, providing necessary support and information on the status of all areas under his management.

Lead, direct and motivate the local ENGIE team (including sub-contractors) to enable contribution to the best of their ability and maximise their potential

Ensuring financial and operational compliance

Prepare service reports for clients and EIFM (ENGIE International FM Ltd.) management at agreed frequencies

Deal with clients’ complaints and concerns accordingly and in due time

Manage client and ENGIE expectations and identify suitable solution to both sides

Work with the ENGIE teams and clients to prepare the yearly account budget and administer the works to ensure budget compliance

In conjunction with the local ENGIE teams, manage the contract to ensure high quality and cost-effective services

Ensure that the contract document is reviewed and kept up to date as per service evolution

Observe all client and company statutory fire and safety regulations and promote good safety habits. Carry out H&S and Quality audits within agreed time frames

Develop a close working relationship with all ENGIE team members under his/her control to ensure that they fully understand the client culture and are made to feel part of the team delivering a high-quality service

Motivate and engage staff to work as a coordinated team to provide ongoing service delivery

Mange performance of team and individuals, taking necessary action to improve performance where necessary

Regularly review the training and development needs of individuals. Carry out appraisals where appropriate

Carry out regular team briefings and other communications to ensure consistent massages

Provide reasonable ‘on call’ support

Manage and deliver a Business Continuity Plan as required

Ensure compliance with all contract documents

Manage time effectively

Qualifications or required experience:

Ideally sound experience working within multi-site FM contracts at National level

Project delivery experience

Track record of delivering successful multi-site FM contracts

Knowledge of industrial working environments

Basic technical understanding of building services in an FMCG environment

Understanding of budgets for CAPEX and OPEX delivery

Understanding of savings-delivered operational models

Appreciation of energy savings programmes and new technology within building services and FM

Must be fluent in English and German

FM trade organisation membership preferable

Recognised German safety qualification or working towards

Recognised project management qualification or relevant preferable, proven experience

Evidence of leadership and management development

The future is safe and varied!

Are you ready for an exciting future? Enjoy the variety and individual freedom at ENGIE International FM Limited and be a part of our team! We look forward to receiving your application and CV / Lebenslauf (in English only please) at:

mathias.loeser@engie.com.

For further information, please contact Mr Mathias Löser at +49 (0) 152 0934 5221 or +44 (0) 7846 990 291.



ENGIE International FM Limited

Level 20, 25 Canada Square

London E14 5LQ

United Kingdom



Hamburg office:

Grüner Deich 15-17

20097 Hamburg