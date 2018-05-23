Stellenbeschreibung
The Regional Facilities Manager manages a team FM’s who are responsible for the management of 24×7 logistics environment across 4-8 sites in Europe operated by highly skilled technicians and managers in delivering Manual Handling, Industrial Automation and autosorters. This position is responsible for achieving the expected level of service delivery as described in the Service Level Agreements and measured by the Key Performance Indicators. Additionally, the expected levels of service delivery must be achieved at the lowest possible cost, minimally within the prescribed budget for each facility. It is essential that the successful candidate is able to speak both German and English.
Key requirements:
- Undergraduate or Masters Degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or related field preferred with a minimum 10 years direct supervision of a facilities organization within the industrial or manufacturing environment. Experience within the logistics environment is a plus.
- Knowledge of conveyance, high speed Sortation systems or Industrial Automation is preferred
- Experience in managing MHE, Controls and PIT operations
- Demonstrated experience in managing 24×7 operations in a fast paced, high pressure work environment
- Superior client relationship management skills
- Experience in root cause analysis including 5 Whys, Fishbone, FMEA or equivalent.
- Lean or Six Sigma understanding.
- Demonstrated negotiation skills
- Ability to plan and manage within budget and time constraints
- Strategic thinker with strong implementation orientation
- Basic understanding of commercial leases, contract documents and routine accounting methods
- Familiarity with and understanding of building systems
- Ability to multitask and work without direct supervision
- Excellent prioritization and conflict resolution
- Proficient in MS Office, and possess strong written, verbal and people skills
- Strong organizational skills and collaborative management style needed
