The Regional Facilities Manager manages a team FM’s who are responsible for the management of 24×7 logistics environment across 4-8 sites in Europe operated by highly skilled technicians and managers in delivering Manual Handling, Industrial Automation and autosorters. This position is responsible for achieving the expected level of service delivery as described in the Service Level Agreements and measured by the Key Performance Indicators. Additionally, the expected levels of service delivery must be achieved at the lowest possible cost, minimally within the prescribed budget for each facility. It is essential that the successful candidate is able to speak both German and English.

Über Jones Lang LaSalle Services Limited

We’re JLL. We’re a professional services and investment management firm specializing in real estate. We help organizations around the world achieve their ambitions by owning, occupying and investing in real estate.

We're a Fortune 500 company. We work across 80 countries, in 280 different offices, with a team of over 77,000 individuals. And we look after a property portfolio of 4bn square feet, all on behalf of our clients.

JLL is the perfect professional home. At JLL, you'll have a chance to innovate with the world's leading businesses, put that in action on landmark projects, and work on game-changing real estate initiatives. You'll be making long-lasting professional connections through shared perspectives, and you'll be inspired by the best. We're focused on making the most of yours. Achieve your ambitions - join us at JLL!