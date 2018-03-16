Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) operates two large facilities for materials research: the neutron source BER II and the synchrotron source BESSY II, which provide deep insights into the structure of materials and the processes within complex systems. Other important focuses of HZB research are thin film photovoltaics and solar fuels. Each year around 3,000 scientists use the HZB infrastructure facilities.

SCIENCE + CAREER + DIVERSITY = HZB

… is the formula for our suc­cess­ful human re­sour­ces policy. We offer wide-ran­ging in­ter­nal and ex­ter­nal training programs for our em­ployees as well as a spe­cial support program for young scien­tists. Our fa­mi­ly-friend­ly work­place policy includes flexi­ble working hours, tele­work ar­ran­ge­ments and holi­day pro­grams for employees‘ children.