Stellenbeschreibung
Die Abteilung Facility Management sucht eine/einen
Kaufmännische Facility Managerin / Kaufmännischer Facility Manager
Kennziffer: FM 2017/8
Die Hauptabteilung Facility Management des Helmholtz-Zentrums Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) ist für alle Aufgaben der technischen Infrastruktur und des Liegenschaftsmanagements an den beiden Standorten (Berlin Wannsee und Adlershof) verantwortlich. Die Hauptabteilung gliedert sich organisatorisch in die Abteilungen Planen und Bauen, Gebäude- und Anlagentechnik, Innere Dienste, Chemikalien und Sonderabfälle sowie Objektsicherung mit insgesamt ca. 80 Mitarbeitenden.
Die Stelle ist organisatorisch in der Abteilung Innere Dienste (FM-I) angeordnet.
Zum nächstmöglichen Eintrittstermin suchen wir eine Mitarbeiterin / einen Mitarbeiter im Bereich des Kaufmännischen Facility Managements am HZB
Aufgabengebiete:
- Kaufmännisches Facility Management des HZB in der Abteilung Innere Dienste (FM-I): Vertragsmanagement der Mietverträge und Pachtverträge des HZB und Vertragsmanagement / Controlling für extern vergebene Dienstleistungen und Lieferungen
- Unterstützung der Hauptabteilung Facility Management bei administrativen Vorgängen sowie dem Dokumentations- und Berichtswesen
- Unterstützung des Sicherheitsbevollmächtigten des HZB in der Abteilung Zentrale Sicherheit (ZS) bei organisatorischen Arbeiten, Budgetplanung, Übungen, Dokumentationen und dem Vertragsmanagement / Controlling für extern vergebene Dienstleistungen und Lieferungen
Anforderungen:
- Abgeschlossenes einschlägiges Studium in den Bereichen Betriebswirtschaft / Facility Management mit Abschluss zum Bachelor (oder vergleichbaren Abschluss) oder eine vergleichbare Ausbildung und praktische Berufstätigkeit mit fundierter Berufserfahrung im Bereich des Facility Managements
- Mindestens dreijährige Berufserfahrung im Facility Management mit Schwerpunkt im kaufmännischen Gebäudemanagement
- Kenntnisse der Betreiberverantwortung im Facility Management
- Kenntnisse des Arbeits-, Gesundheits- und Umweltschutzes
- Kenntnisse des öffentlichen Vergaberechts
- Sehr gute Kenntnisse im Umgang mit einschlägiger Bürokommunikationssoftware(MS Office)
Der Arbeitsvertrag ist unbefristet. Die Bezahlung erfolgt nach dem Tarifvertag für den öffentlichen Dienst (TVöD-Bund).
Wir bemühen uns, den Anteil an Mitarbeiterinnen zu erhöhen, und freuen uns daher besonders über Bewerbungen von Frauen. Schwerbehinderte Bewerberinnen/Bewerber werden bei gleicher Eignung bevorzugt eingestellt.
Sind Sie interessiert? Dann bewerben Sie sich bitte bis spätestens 15.04.2018.
Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH
Hahn-Meitner-Platz 1, 14109 Berlin
www.helmholtz-berlin.de
Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) operates two large facilities for materials research: the neutron source BER II and the synchrotron source BESSY II, which provide deep insights into the structure of materials and the processes within complex systems. Other important focuses of HZB research are thin film photovoltaics and solar fuels. Each year around 3,000 scientists use the HZB infrastructure facilities.
SCIENCE + CAREER + DIVERSITY = HZB
… is the formula for our successful human resources policy. We offer wide-ranging internal and external training programs for our employees as well as a special support program for young scientists. Our family-friendly workplace policy includes flexible working hours, telework arrangements and holiday programs for employees‘ children.
WEITERE INFORMATIONEN:
Herr Robert Müller
Telefon: +49 30 8062 42870
E-Mail:
robert.mueller@
helmholtz-berlin.de
APPLICANTS
WELCOME!
The department Facility Management is looking for a
Commercial Facility Manager (f/m)
Reference No.: FM 2017/8
The main department Facility Management of Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH (HZB) is responsible for all tasks of technical infrastructure and property management at both locations of the HZB (Wannsee and Adlershof). The main department is organized into single departments: Planning and Construction, Technical Services, Internal Services, Chemicals and Special Waste as well as Security Services with a total of approximately 80 employees.
The position is organized in the Department of Internal Services (FM-I).
At the earliest possible starting date, we are looking for a member of staff in the area of commercial facility management at HZB.
Tasks:
- Commercial Facility Management of HZB in the Department of Internal Services (FM-I): Contract management of leases and contract management / controlling for outsourced services and deliveries
- Support of the Facility Management department in administrative processes as well as in documentation and reporting
- Support of the HZB Security Officer in the Central Safety department for organizational work, budget planning, exercises, documentation and contract management / controlling for outsourced services and deliveries
Requirements:
- Completed relevant studies in the fields of business administration / facility management with a degree for a Bachelor (or comparable degree) or a comparable education and practical employment with sound professional experience in the field of Facility Management
- At least three years‘ professional experience in facility management with a focus on commercial building management
- Knowledge of operator responsibility in facility management
- Knowledge of work, health and environmental protection
- Knowledge of public procurement law
- Very good knowledge in dealing with relevant office communication software (MS Office)
The employment contract is unlimited. The salary is based on the Collective Agreement for the German Public Service (TVöD-Bund).
We particularly welcome applications from women. Preference will be given to handicapped applicants provided equal suitability.
How to apply?
Have we sparked your interest? Then we look forward to receiving your application by
April 15, 2018.
Please apply via our online-recruitmentsystem.
Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH
Hahn-Meitner-Platz 1, 14109 Berlin
www.helmholtz-berlin.de
Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie (HZB) operates two large facilities for materials research: the neutron source BER II and the synchrotron source BESSY II, which provide deep insights into the structure of materials and the processes within complex systems. Other important focuses of HZB research are thin film photovoltaics and solar fuels. Each year around 3,000 scientists use the HZB infrastructure facilities.
SCIENCE + CAREER + DIVERSITY = HZB
… is the formula for our successful human resources policy. We offer wide-ranging internal and external training programs for our employees as well as a special support program for young scientists. Our family-friendly workplace policy includes flexible working hours, telework arrangements and holiday programs for employees‘ children.
CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mr. Robert Müller
phone: +49 30 8062 42870
email:
robert.mueller@
helmholtz-berlin.de
APPLICANTS
WELCOME!