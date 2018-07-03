Stellenbeschreibung

























Berlin

MEININGER Hotels Berlin Headquarters

Full-time



The MEININGER hotelgroup with its Headquarters in Berlin is looking for Facility Manager (f/m)to ensure the implementation of operationally necessary or legally prescribed maintenance projects with regards to interior building equipment by means of service provider management and drawing up framework agreements.

MEININGER is a unique hotel product in different European cities, which combines the service and comfort of a budget hotel with an extraordinary interior such as a guest kitchen or a game zone. People of every age and origin are amazed by the central location, qualitative high-grade interior and fair prices. Thanks to our highly motivated team and a down-to-earth and living atmosphere, the MEININGER Hotels feel like a real home.

Your Tasks

Independent site supervision of the existing hotels in collaboration with Operation Managers

Coordination of the repair measures and the warranty tracking in accordance with the owner, property management and external companies

Proactive exploration of complex refurbishment and maintenance needs in coordination with the refurbishment department, including the preparation of tenders with subsequent evaluation

Give advice on both prioritizing and selecting suppliers and their products

Development as well as inducement and follow-up of the annual planning for interior maintenance

Advancement and implementation existing methods, standards, processes and documents

Provision of evaluations and statistics from the operational FM area for the department leader’s decision making

Your Profile

Completed studies in facility management, product management, hotel management or comparable and minimum of 2 years‘ experience in a similar position

Proven experience of project management

Well-structured, timely and target-oriented way of working with a pronounced hands-on-mentality

Thinking „out of the box“ and working in a creative way to find solutions and contributing in a proactive manner

Proficient use of MS Outlook, Word and Excel

Fluency in English and German, additional European languages are an advantage

Join MEININGER Team!

There are many good reasons to join our MEININGER Team. We offer a professional work environment with creative leeway. Working with a dynamic team will offer you many chances for your personal development. We appreciate colleagues who can work independently and as part of a team, who can think out-of-the-box and who want to develop MEININGER with their own ideas and actions. If you are looking for a new challenge and want to be part of an international hotel chain, which is different from others, we would be happy to welcome you.

We offer

An extra day off per year that you work with us (with a maximum of 5) on top of the standard 25 vacation days per year

Free nights and discounts for friends & family at MEININGER Hotels

Growth and development opportunities as part of international expanding organization!

Your Application

Please send us your application and CV and inform us about your approximate salary expectation and potential starting date. We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Contact partner: John Sequeira (COO Consultant)