Stellenbeschreibung
Berlin
MEININGER Hotels Berlin Headquarters
Full-time
The MEININGER hotelgroup with its Headquarters in Berlin is looking for Facility Manager (f/m)to ensure the implementation of operationally necessary or legally prescribed maintenance projects with regards to interior building equipment by means of service provider management and drawing up framework agreements.
MEININGER is a unique hotel product in different European cities, which combines the service and comfort of a budget hotel with an extraordinary interior such as a guest kitchen or a game zone. People of every age and origin are amazed by the central location, qualitative high-grade interior and fair prices. Thanks to our highly motivated team and a down-to-earth and living atmosphere, the MEININGER Hotels feel like a real home.
Your Tasks
- Independent site supervision of the existing hotels in collaboration with Operation Managers
- Coordination of the repair measures and the warranty tracking in accordance with the owner, property management and external companies
- Proactive exploration of complex refurbishment and maintenance needs in coordination with the refurbishment department, including the preparation of tenders with subsequent evaluation
- Give advice on both prioritizing and selecting suppliers and their products
- Development as well as inducement and follow-up of the annual planning for interior maintenance
- Advancement and implementation existing methods, standards, processes and documents
- Provision of evaluations and statistics from the operational FM area for the department leader’s decision making
Your Profile
- Completed studies in facility management, product management, hotel management or comparable and minimum of 2 years‘ experience in a similar position
- Proven experience of project management
- Well-structured, timely and target-oriented way of working with a pronounced hands-on-mentality
- Thinking „out of the box“ and working in a creative way to find solutions and contributing in a proactive manner
- Proficient use of MS Outlook, Word and Excel
- Fluency in English and German, additional European languages are an advantage
Join MEININGER Team!
There are many good reasons to join our MEININGER Team. We offer a professional work environment with creative leeway. Working with a dynamic team will offer you many chances for your personal development. We appreciate colleagues who can work independently and as part of a team, who can think out-of-the-box and who want to develop MEININGER with their own ideas and actions. If you are looking for a new challenge and want to be part of an international hotel chain, which is different from others, we would be happy to welcome you.
We offer
- An extra day off per year that you work with us (with a maximum of 5) on top of the standard 25 vacation days per year
- Free nights and discounts for friends & family at MEININGER Hotels
- Growth and development opportunities as part of international expanding organization!
Your Application
Please send us your application and CV and inform us about your approximate salary expectation and potential starting date. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Contact partner: John Sequeira (COO Consultant)
Um sich für diesen Job zu bewerben, senden Sie eine E-Mail an jobs@meininger-hotels.com
Über MEININGER Shared Services GmbH
MEININGER is a unique hotel product in different European cities, which combines the service and comfort of a budget hotel with an extraordinary interior such as a guest kitchen or a game zone. People of every age and origin are amazed by the central location, qualitative high-grade interior and fair prices. Thanks to our highly motivated team and a down-to-earth and living atmosphere, the MEININGER Hotels feel like a real home.