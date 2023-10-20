Stellenbeschreibung

Ref: 231218

Location Belgium-Brussels

Application Deadline 19-Nov-2023, 10:59:00 PM

Salary (Pay Basis): 4,990.47 EUR Monthly

Grade: G12

SUMMARY

The Executive Management (EM) Division has the lead role in the overall management of the NATO HQ. The EM Division covers the following directorates: HQ Support and Transformation (HQST), Human Resources (HR), and Information Communication, and Technology Management (ICTM).

Within the HQST the role of Infrastructure and Facilities Management (IFM) is to support NATO’s political and decision-making processes by managing and maintaining the NATO Headquarters site. IFM provides the International Staff (IS), International Military Staff (IMS), national Delegations, Partners, independent bodies and all others accommodated at NATO Headquarters, with facility management services. IFM is responsible for the overall management, supervision and technical and financial control of all in-sourced and out-sourced facility, maintenance, transportation and logistics services, major and minor investment projects and asset and inventory management in support of NATO Headquarters functions.

Under the supervision of the Head Facilities Information Management, the incumbent is responsible for the maintenance and evolution of NATO Headquarters Building Information Management (BIM) models.

The incumbent ensures that project documentation and relevant outputs such as plans and schedules are available for the technical and architectural areas including facility management, renovation/improvement and maintenance projects and works. S/he coordinates BIM systems information with Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Common Data Environments (CDE), and other NATO IT systems ensuring a continuity of accurate information.

S/he ensures that BIM methodologies are correctly applied by coordinating modelling activities and providing training. They follow up BIM industry trends and support the Head Facilities Information Management with the development of BIM documentation and roadmaps.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

The incumbent must:

Possess higher secondary education qualification with 6 years post-related experience, OR upper vocational training/ post-secondary degree in a discipline relevant for this position with 3 years post-related experience;

Have experience as a BIM Coordinator or similar role in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry;

Have full proficiency in BIM and CAD systems and related workflows;

Possess a complete understanding of modern building systems and building renovations;

Have a good knowledge of Common Data Environments (CDE) and relevant industry standards;

Knowledge of Revit, Dynamo and AutoCAD are required;

Be able to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate with technical staff on highly specific subjects;

Demonstrate the ability to anticipate, identify, and resolve problems proactively;

Have excellent coordination and time management abilities, and be able to work methodically to deliver highly accurate outputs;

Possess the following minimum levels of NATO’s official languages (English/French): V (“Advanced”) in one; II (“Elementary”) in the other.

DESIRABLE

The following would be considered an advantage:

University Degree or equivalent higher-education diploma architecture, civil engineering or construction, preferably of buildings;

Knowledge of one or more of the following software and systems: Archibus, Planon, Autodesk Construction Cloud;

Previous experience in the Facility Management domain;

A higher level in the second NATO official language.

MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES

Expertise Development

Under the supervision of the Head FIM define processes and procedures to optimize existing information systems, rationalize data flows, and identify opportunities to harmonize information management and enhance collaboration. Stay abreast with the latest updates in the field.

Information Management

Administer the BIM models of the NATO HQ, keeping them up-to-date by capturing all design and data information coming from executed and planned works, renovation, improvement projects, etc. for use in all the areas of building and facilities management (construction, Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing assets, space and Human Resources data, etc.). Support model maintenance activities, troubleshoot technical issues, perform regular data validations and produce relevant BIM documentation; ensure continuity of information with Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Common Data Environments (CDE), and other NATO IT systems.

Project Management

Coordinate ordinary BIM activities and support projects aimed at enhancing level of information of existing models; enforce collaboration processes and provide training and guidance for continuous improvement; perform regular site visits and surveys and organise meetings in order to validate the BIM model modifications and ensure that the BIM model and derivate documents are always correct, complete and updated. Ensure that BIM methodologies are correctly applied throughout all stages and that facility data is captured and reported in the relevant environment(s) in order to provide timely, reliable and complete knowledge to the users.

People Management

Provide guidance, and supervise others’ work. Provide tasking and oversight for their projects and ensure they deliver on projects assigned to them. Provide training opportunities and be available to offer guidance at critical moments. Ensure that all staff under her/his responsibility are clear on Organisational, Divisional, Directorate and Section objectives. Provide regular and fair feedback on performance, informally as appropriate and via the HQ Performance Review and Development (PRD) system. Identify possible development and mobility opportunities for team members. Promote integrity, professionalism and accountability.

Stakeholder Management

Assure coordination with the points of contact within the NATO Headquarters Technical Services and Project Management teams; facilitate meetings with internal and external stakeholders to collect information requirements, establish expectations and possibilities of optimization, and ensure effective communication; manage and monitor the work of expert consultants.

Perform any other related duty as assigned.

INTERRELATIONSHIPS

The incumbent reports directly to the Head FIM. S/he will consult with colleagues in the IFM Sections, and other NATO HQ Support groups.

Direct reports: 1

Indirect reports: N/a.

COMPETENCIES

The incumbent must demonstrate:

Achievement: Works to meet standards.

Analytical Thinking: Sees basic relationships;

Customer Service Orientation: Takes personal responsibility for correcting problems;

Flexibility: Acts with flexibility;

Initiative: Is decisive in a time-sensitive situation;

Organisational Commitment: Supports the Organization;

Self-Control: Responds calmly;

Teamwork: Expresses positive attitudes and expectations of team or team members.

