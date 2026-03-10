Stellenbeschreibung
Die Innolume GmbH ist ein führender Hersteller von hochpräzisen GaAs-basierten Quantum-Dot- und Diodenlasern mit vertikal integrierter Produktion – von der Epitaxie bis zur Modulmontage. Unsere Produkte werden weltweit in industriellen, medizinischen, wissenschaftlichen und optischen Anwendungen eingesetzt.
Zur Unterstützung unseres weiteren Wachstums und des Ausbaus unserer Produktionskapazitäten suchen wir einen erfahrenen Facility Manager (m/w/d) / Gebäudemanager (m/w/d) als treibende Kraft für reibungslose Abläufe und nachhaltige Lösungen.
Ihre Aufgaben:
Facility Management – Bestands- und Neubauten
- Gesamtverantwortung für das Facility Management der bestehenden sowie der neuen Produktionsstätte
- Gewährleistung eines störungsfreien Betriebs aller Produktions- und Büroräume
- Organisation und Koordination externer Dienstleister (Wartung, Reinigung, Sicherheit, Ver- und Entsorgung, etc.)
- Verwaltung des Zutritts- und Schlüsselmanagements
Neubau- und Baukoordination
- Koordination und Überwachung von Bau- und Installationsarbeiten im neuen Produktionsgebäude
- Planung und Kontrolle beim Bau des Reinraums
- Unterstützung bei einfachen technischen Arbeiten (Elektrik, Heizung, Wasser)
- Sicherheits- und Schutzsysteme
Technische Infrastruktur & Betrieb
- Organisation von Abfallmanagement und Lieferstrukturen
- Überwachung der technischen Anlagen und Wartungspläne
- Unterstützung der Produktionsanforderungen im High-Tech-Umfeld
Behörden- und Vorschriften
- Zusammenarbeit mit Behörden, Ämtern und Prüfstellen
- Sicherstellung der Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorgaben (Arbeitssicherheit, Brandschutz, Umweltauflagen)
- Dokumentation und Berichterstattung
Ihr Profil:
- Langjährige Erfahrung als Facility Manager oder in einer ähnlichen Rolle
- Erfahrungen im industriellen Produktionsbereich, idealerweise im Reinraum oder High-Tech-Umfeld – wünschenswert
- Kompetenz in der Koordination von Bauprojekten und der technischen Infrastruktur
- Vertrautheit mit der Versorgung durch Medien wie Elektrizität, Gase, HVAC, etc.
- Erfahrungen in der Zusammenarbeit mit Behörden und externen Dienstleistern
- Eine strukturierte, eigenständige und lösungsorientierte Arbeitsweise
- Ausgezeichnete Englischkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift, sowie Deutschkenntnisse wünschenswert
Wir bieten
- Verantwortungsvolle Schlüsselposition in einem wachsenden Technologieunternehmen
- Aktive Mitgestaltung beim Aufbau eines neuen Produktionsstandorts
- Internationales Umfeld
- Umzugskosten
- Flache Hierarchien und kurze Entscheidungswege
- Attraktive Vergütung!!
- 30 Urlaubstage pro Jahr
- Weitere Vorteile nach der Probezeit (Essensgutscheine, Kreditkarte mit monatlich 50 € Guthaben u. a.), Firmenveranstaltungen, wie Sommer- und Weihnachtsfeier, freie Getränke und Obst, Geburtstagsgutscheine
Bitte senden Sie Ihre Bewerbung an folgende Adresse:
Jolanta Rzesa (HR) – jolanta.rzesa@innolume.com – Betreff: Bewerbung – Facility Manager
________________________________________
Innolume GmbH is a leading manufacturer of GaAs-based quantum dot and diode laser diodes, offering vertically integrated production from epitaxial wafer growth to packaging and module fabrication. The company serves diverse markets including industrial, medical, scientific, and optical communications, with a strong focus on innovation, precision and global customer support
Position Overview
As Facility Manager you will be responsible for the comprehensive operation, maintenance and future expansion of Innolume’s facilities — both existing and the new production building. You will ensure optimal functionality, regulatory compliance, safety, and operational excellence of all production and office premises. This is a key strategic role with broad cross-functional responsibilities.
Responsibilities:
Facility Management – Existing and New Buildings
- Overall responsibility for facility management of the existing facilities as well as the new production site
- Ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operation of all production and office spaces
- Organization and coordination of external service providers (maintenance, cleaning, security, waste disposal, utilities, etc.)
- Management of access control and key systems
New Construction & Building Coordination
- Coordination and supervision of construction and installation work in the new production building
- Planning and monitoring of the cleanroom construction
- Support with basic technical tasks (electrical systems, heating, water supply)
- Implementation and oversight of safety and protection systems
Technical Infrastructure & Operations
- Organization of waste management and delivery logistics
- Monitoring of technical systems and maintenance schedules
- Supporting production requirements in a high-tech environment
Authorities & Regulatory Compliance
- Cooperation with authorities, regulatory bodies, and inspection agencies
- Ensuring compliance with legal requirements (occupational safety, fire protection, environmental regulations)
Documentation and reporting
Your Profile/Requirements:
✔ Proven experience as Facility/Plant Manager or similar technical management role
✔ Experience coordinating construction projects and installing complex utilities
✔ Strong operational and organisational skills
✔ Excellent communication skills English (fluency required) & German language skills desirable
✔ Experience interacting with government agencies and regulatory bodies
✔ Solid understanding of building systems: cleanroom technology, fire and safety systems
Desirable
✔ Knowledge of industrial production environments and quality standards
✔ Background in engineering, facility planning or industrial management
✔ Experience with facility/maintenance management systems and software
What We Offer
- Key position with significant responsibility in a growing technology company
- Opportunity to actively contribute to the development of a new production site
- International working environment
- Flat hierarchies and short decision-making processes
- A structured work environment with professional growth opportunities
- Attractive compensation package
- 30 days of annual leave per year
- Additional benefits after the probation period (meal vouchers, company credit card with a monthly €50 allowance, and more)
- Company events such as summer and Christmas parties
- Complimentary drinks and fresh fruit in the office
- Birthday vouchers for employees 🎉
Please send your CV and cover letter in German or English to: Jolanta.Rzesa@innolume.com
Subject: Application — Facility Manager (Dortmund)
Um sich für diesen Job zu bewerben, sende deine Unterlagen per E-Mail an jolanta.rzesa@innolume.com
Über Innolume GmbH
Innolume GmbH ist der führende Anbieter von Halbleiter-Lasertechnologie. Unsere fortschrittlichen GaAs-Quantenpunkt-Laser bieten herausragende Hochtemperatur-Performance und Zuverlässigkeit und sind das Herzstück hochintegrierter optischer Systeme weltweit. Innolume hat ein engagiertes Team aus Wissenschaftlern, Ingenieuren und hochqualifizierten Fachleuten aufgebaut, die eine Vielzahl von Technologien entwickeln, die in fortschrittlichen Industrie-, Medizin- und Kommunikationssystemen eingesetzt werden. Innolume sucht talentierte Menschen, die sich für Wissenschaft und Technologie begeistern. Wir bieten Positionen in unterschiedlichen Disziplinen und freuen uns auf zielorientierte Persönlichkeiten, die gerne Teil eines Teams sind, das gemeinsam disruptive Lösungen für ein breites Spektrum technologischer Anwendungen in der Photonik entwickelt.
_________________________
Innolume GmbH, originally founded as a spin-off from the laboratory of Prof. Zhores Alferov (Nobel Laureate in Physics), is today a world-leading manufacturer of quantum dot and quantum well diode lasers. The company serves customers worldwide, from start-ups to some of the world’s largest high-tech corporations, with a primary focus on optical interconnects for AI data centers, LiDAR systems, sensing, quantum and industrial applications. Innolume is currently preparing for its next phase of growth. The company is expanding from approximately 75 employees to more than 100 and works with a large, international, and multicultural workforce, both internally and through external partners. In parallel, Innolume has launched a significant program to increase production capacity, both in-house and internationally.