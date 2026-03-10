Stellenbeschreibung

Die Innolume GmbH ist ein führender Hersteller von hochpräzisen GaAs-basierten Quantum-Dot- und Diodenlasern mit vertikal integrierter Produktion – von der Epitaxie bis zur Modulmontage. Unsere Produkte werden weltweit in industriellen, medizinischen, wissenschaftlichen und optischen Anwendungen eingesetzt.

Zur Unterstützung unseres weiteren Wachstums und des Ausbaus unserer Produktionskapazitäten suchen wir einen erfahrenen Facility Manager (m/w/d) / Gebäudemanager (m/w/d) als treibende Kraft für reibungslose Abläufe und nachhaltige Lösungen.

Ihre Aufgaben:

Facility Management – Bestands- und Neubauten

Gesamtverantwortung für das Facility Management der bestehenden sowie der neuen Produktionsstätte

Gewährleistung eines störungsfreien Betriebs aller Produktions- und Büroräume

Organisation und Koordination externer Dienstleister (Wartung, Reinigung, Sicherheit, Ver- und Entsorgung, etc.)

Verwaltung des Zutritts- und Schlüsselmanagements

Neubau- und Baukoordination

Koordination und Überwachung von Bau- und Installationsarbeiten im neuen Produktionsgebäude

Planung und Kontrolle beim Bau des Reinraums

Unterstützung bei einfachen technischen Arbeiten (Elektrik, Heizung, Wasser)

Sicherheits- und Schutzsysteme

Technische Infrastruktur & Betrieb

Organisation von Abfallmanagement und Lieferstrukturen

Überwachung der technischen Anlagen und Wartungspläne

Unterstützung der Produktionsanforderungen im High-Tech-Umfeld

Behörden- und Vorschriften

Zusammenarbeit mit Behörden, Ämtern und Prüfstellen

Sicherstellung der Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorgaben (Arbeitssicherheit, Brandschutz, Umweltauflagen)

Dokumentation und Berichterstattung

Ihr Profil:

Langjährige Erfahrung als Facility Manager oder in einer ähnlichen Rolle

Erfahrungen im industriellen Produktionsbereich, idealerweise im Reinraum oder High-Tech-Umfeld – wünschenswert

Kompetenz in der Koordination von Bauprojekten und der technischen Infrastruktur

Vertrautheit mit der Versorgung durch Medien wie Elektrizität, Gase, HVAC, etc.

Erfahrungen in der Zusammenarbeit mit Behörden und externen Dienstleistern

Eine strukturierte, eigenständige und lösungsorientierte Arbeitsweise

Ausgezeichnete Englischkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift, sowie Deutschkenntnisse wünschenswert

Wir bieten

Verantwortungsvolle Schlüsselposition in einem wachsenden Technologieunternehmen

Aktive Mitgestaltung beim Aufbau eines neuen Produktionsstandorts

Internationales Umfeld

Umzugskosten

Flache Hierarchien und kurze Entscheidungswege

Attraktive Vergütung!!

30 Urlaubstage pro Jahr

Weitere Vorteile nach der Probezeit (Essensgutscheine, Kreditkarte mit monatlich 50 € Guthaben u. a.), Firmenveranstaltungen, wie Sommer- und Weihnachtsfeier, freie Getränke und Obst, Geburtstagsgutscheine

Bitte senden Sie Ihre Bewerbung an folgende Adresse:

Jolanta Rzesa (HR) – jolanta.rzesa@innolume.com – Betreff: Bewerbung – Facility Manager

________________________________________

Innolume GmbH is a leading manufacturer of GaAs-based quantum dot and diode laser diodes, offering vertically integrated production from epitaxial wafer growth to packaging and module fabrication. The company serves diverse markets including industrial, medical, scientific, and optical communications, with a strong focus on innovation, precision and global customer support

Position Overview

As Facility Manager you will be responsible for the comprehensive operation, maintenance and future expansion of Innolume’s facilities — both existing and the new production building. You will ensure optimal functionality, regulatory compliance, safety, and operational excellence of all production and office premises. This is a key strategic role with broad cross-functional responsibilities.

Responsibilities:

Facility Management – Existing and New Buildings

Overall responsibility for facility management of the existing facilities as well as the new production site

Ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operation of all production and office spaces

Organization and coordination of external service providers (maintenance, cleaning, security, waste disposal, utilities, etc.)

Management of access control and key systems

New Construction & Building Coordination

Coordination and supervision of construction and installation work in the new production building

Planning and monitoring of the cleanroom construction

Support with basic technical tasks (electrical systems, heating, water supply)

Implementation and oversight of safety and protection systems

Technical Infrastructure & Operations

Organization of waste management and delivery logistics

Monitoring of technical systems and maintenance schedules

Supporting production requirements in a high-tech environment

Authorities & Regulatory Compliance

Cooperation with authorities, regulatory bodies, and inspection agencies

Ensuring compliance with legal requirements (occupational safety, fire protection, environmental regulations)

Documentation and reporting

Your Profile/Requirements:

✔ Proven experience as Facility/Plant Manager or similar technical management role

✔ Experience coordinating construction projects and installing complex utilities

✔ Strong operational and organisational skills

✔ Excellent communication skills English (fluency required) & German language skills desirable

✔ Experience interacting with government agencies and regulatory bodies

✔ Solid understanding of building systems: cleanroom technology, fire and safety systems

Desirable

✔ Knowledge of industrial production environments and quality standards

✔ Background in engineering, facility planning or industrial management

✔ Experience with facility/maintenance management systems and software

What We Offer

Key position with significant responsibility in a growing technology company

Opportunity to actively contribute to the development of a new production site

International working environment

Flat hierarchies and short decision-making processes

A structured work environment with professional growth opportunities

Attractive compensation package

30 days of annual leave per year

Additional benefits after the probation period (meal vouchers, company credit card with a monthly €50 allowance, and more)

Company events such as summer and Christmas parties

Complimentary drinks and fresh fruit in the office

Birthday vouchers for employees 🎉

Please send your CV and cover letter in German or English to: Jolanta.Rzesa@innolume.com

Subject: Application — Facility Manager (Dortmund)