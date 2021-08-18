Stellenbeschreibung

Facility and Equipment Management within Action is concerned with the management and control of the facility support activities for the primary process of the DC’s, offices and Hubs and the equipment support activities of the DC’s. The strategic management is organized at IHQ where we align the facility and equipment strategy with corporate strategies, perform facility and equipment projects and processes, make sure we comply with rules- and regulations, take care of strategic choices concerning safety and manage several European contracts. Tactical facility management is organized as much as possible at regional level. We make sure that the local facility suppliers perform high quality of work, assist the local management with facility support and translate the local rules and regulations into our processes. The main part of our operational facility services is outsourced and managed by a facility service provider. Tactical and operational equipment management is organized as much as possible at DC level by the logistic specialists.

Purpose of the job

The Regional Facility Coordinator is part of the Group Facility Management department and reports directly to the Group Facility and Equipment Manager and also has a dotted line to the Supply Chain Manager of that respective country. The main focus lies on ensuring that all DC’s, headquarters and HUB’s within the working area have setup facility services and are executing these in line with the central policy and (local) regulations and laws. The Regional Facility Coordinator is responsible for the coordination of all operational facility activities and ensures the setup and execution of facility- and maintenance contracts for the entities within country(ies) of the working area. Functions as the first line of escalation regarding facilities and works continuously on improving the facility support.

Your daily Actions

Subject Matter Expertise

As a Regional Facility Coordinator you will identify internal developments and ensure that level of facility services stays in line with the group policy. You will initiate and maintain contacts with internal (Group Facility Management, Action departments) and external stakeholders (logistic service providers (LSP), facility service providers (FSP) etc.) to maintain a solid facility service level. Additionally, you will deliver subject matter expertise when tendering facility contracts to effectively contribute to up- to-date content of the contracts.

Facility- & maintenance procedures

You will ensure that all the DC’s have setup procedures and -contracts according to the group policy and local regulations. You will actively monitor the execution of procedures within the DC’s to ensure that these are still in line with the group guidelines. Also, you will ensure multiple year maintenance planning with matching budgeting is in place, and you will initiate and coordinate (improvement) projects within the facility area.

Contract- and supplier management

You will manage the Facility Service Provider and other regional contracts on tactical level. Moreover, you will coordinate periodically meetings with (potential) suppliers, to optimize the exploitation of the contracts. You will prevent and resolve operational issues in close cooperation with FSP, LSP and LSM/site manager, and you will check quotes and invoices of suppliers.

Audit & control

You will coordinate the yearly planning of the facility related audits. You will perform audits on facility procedures and quality of service and reports deviations, and you will advise and support the LSM in handling deviations together with the LSP and FSP.

Relation management

You will define and translate the facility needs of the entities into facility services conducted by the FSP. Also, you will actively support LSM’s and LSP’s in close cooperation with the Group Facility Management department, translating local needs, customs and rules and vice versa. You will actively contribute solutions to operational and tactical issues that affect performance of the operation.

Who you are

You work effectively with others to achieve common targets. You are organised and able to structure activities and projects, and you make the right choices and set priorities. Additionally, you have strong problem solving skills and you make proposals for efficient and effective working methods with the least possible complexity and implements these. You are experienced in assessing the (financial) consequences of quotations on the hard facility services and you check agreements and procedures thoroughly and pay attention to clear documentation. Furthermore, you are persuasive and respond quickly and adequately to questions/requests from colleagues and external parties. You work efficiently and effectively, also when under time pressure, and you are able to deescalate situations while staying in control. You monitor the interests and objectives of the internal customer, headquarters and suppliers, looking for cooperation and solutions.

Furthermore you have:

A relevant Bachelor’s degree (e.g. facility management, real estate management)

At least 5-7 years of relevant working experience in a similar job, preferably in a retail/logistics environment;

High level of knowledge concerning the regulations and rules on facility management in his working area

Demonstrable knowledge and experience with facility management, such as housing, maintenance and technical security

At least 3 years’ experience with facility contract and supplier management

You are fluent in German

You are fluent in English (verbal and written)

Interested?

Are you ready to take Action? Apply now!

Curious what’s next?

Christina Asimakopoulou, Recruiter Supply Chain, will review your application and will get back to you asap. When you are selected you will be invited for a first job interview. When we are both enthusiast we will invite you for the second interview. In that second interview we’d like to get to know you even better. In order to do so we will ask you to take an online assessment. Are we still a great match? Then we’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse!

At Action we think integrity is of the utmost importance. A pre-employment screening is therefore part of the application process for this vacancy. Contact your Recruiter for more details.