The EIB, the European Union’s bank, is seeking to recruit for its Corporate Services Directorate, Buildings and Logistics Department, Workplace Management & Mobility Division at its headquarters in Luxembourg, a

Head of Business Travel Unit*

This is a full time position at grade 5/6.

The term of this contract will be 4 years.

Panel interviews are anticipated for mid-February.

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

*Internally referred to as: Unit Head Facilities Management

Purpose

Are you seeking a role where you can use your consolidated business travel services experience and help us drive positive change?

Join our team as Head of Business Travel Unit where you will bring new ideas and support staff providing excellent travel management services in a multi-cultural environment.

Operating Network

You will report to the Head of Workplace Management & Mobility Division.

This position demands a high level of interaction with all EIB Group agents, including senior stakeholders, and external partners.

Strong negotiation skills, customer focus, diplomacy and excellent interpersonal / communication skills are required for this position.

Accountabilities

Manage a set of services related to business travel management (such as using and maintaining an online booking system, visa services, 24/7 “emergency” services for selected travellers);

Contribute to the definition of the division strategy and development of operational strategies and policies particularly related to the EIB Group’s business travel, including defining directions/orientations and formalising clear objectives for the unit;

Ensure that staff within the unit have the right competencies, objectives and motivation to implement the formulated strategy and policies and deliver results;

Coordinate all activities related to the optimisation, expansion and running of the EIB Group Mission Desk, including the on boarding of new internal customers, system & process optimisation and associated project management;

Ensure call for tender processes are run timely and properly;

Contribute to periodic activity reporting, dashboards and annual reports with the preparation of notes, files, presentations and formal communication;

Stay abreast of technological and service offering developments in the area of corporate travel services and advise the Head of Division on operational/strategic decisions;

Together with the other Heads of Unit, support the Head of Division in the definition and the implementation of transversal projects, including change management, aiming at improving the quality of the services offered by the division.

Qualifications

University degree preferably in in the domain of business administration, facilities management, or related discipline;

At least 5 years of relevant experience in delivering corporate services – business travel, procurement, contract management or facility management;

Minimum 3 years of experience in delivering business travel services in an international environment;

Ability to manage complex corporate travel service including defining the way forward, setting up, deploying, and providing services to clients in line with the best market practice;

Experience or proven ability in managing or coaching people, ideally in multicultural environment or international organisations;

Proven knowledge of contract negotiation and procurement regulations and practices;

Ability to define and manage Service Level Agreements, as well as monitoring service and contract performance through Key Performance Indicators;

In-depth practical experience of project management; from initiation to project closure, including the change management process;

Knowledge of practices/regulations and industrial standards in the field of travel management services,;

Experience in public procurement would be a distinct advantage;

Excellent command of English and/or French (*). Knowledge of a third EU language would be an advantage.

Competencies

Find out more about EIB core and managerial competencies here

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages

We are an equal opportunity employer, who believes that diversity is good for our people and our business. As such, we promote the inclusion of suitably qualified and experienced staff without regard to their gender, age, racial or ethnic origin, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation/identity, or disability (*).

By applying for this position you acknowledge the importance of maintaining the security and integrity of the Information of the EIB Group. In case of selection for the position you agree to comply with all measures (policies, controls, document classification and management) implemented by the EIB Group to prevent unauthorized disclosure of any information or any damage to the EIB Group reputation.

Deadline for applications: 8th January 2021

(*). We particularly welcome applications from women and persons with disabilities.

