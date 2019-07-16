Stellenbeschreibung

















The EIB, the European Union’s bank, is seeking to recruit for Corporate Services Directorate (CS) – Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity Division (CSSBC – new division) at its headquarters in Luxembourg, a Head of Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity Division. This is a full time position at grade 7.

The term of this contract will be 4 years.

Assessment Centres for selected applicants would take place in September and the subsequent interviews in October.

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

Purpose

To ensure the development, implementation and regular update of an overall Security, Safety and Business Continuity strategy for the EIB Group based on best practice, while constantly adapting to face changes and challenges resulting from external and internal factors.

The Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity (CSSBC) a newly created Division will group together the services in these three areas ensuring prevention by minimising any potential risks while managing crisis in case of major incidents, in Luxembourg and abroad.

Operating Network and specific post environment

The Head of Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity Division reports to the Corporate Services Director General and works in close collaboration with CS Departments. S/he also interacts with other Directorates of the EIB Group and with International Institutions, peers and external counterparts such as public authorities and service providers or providers of goods.

The position requires a high sense of responsibility, flexibility and focus. Furthermore, calmness under pressure, very good organisation skills and availability in the context of crises as well as for incidents that affect the security and safety of the EIB Group are prerequisites. In addition, in case a crisis situation is declared s/he will play a key role in reporting to the Crisis Management Committee.

Accountabilities

Propose an operational strategy and policies for Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity services, concerning the short, medium and long-term needs, in reply to external factors that impose the EIB to further enhance and proactively adapt its security policies measures and business continuity management:

Propose, review and monitor strategy, policies, objectives and priorities in own domain, and align them with the vision and objectives of the Directorate and the Bank on a regular basis

Ensure the implementation of the Security Programme of the EIB Group

Guide the Business Continuity Programme and ensure that the EIB Group Business Continuity Programme is maintained up-to-date

Propose the strategy, policies and procedures for the management of crises and corporate evacuation scenarios

Ensure that EIB is aligned with Best Banking Practice in compliance with EIB policies (in all domains concerned)

Ensure that the Division’s vision, strategies and objectives are communicated to partners and stakeholders.

In cooperation with the CS Director General, identify the resources and means required to implement the strategic objectives and the business plan for the provision of Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity services within the EIB Group

Take managerial responsibility for the staff members within the division, including the development of staff and follow-up on their performance in order to ensure that the team has the right competencies and motivation to realise the formulated strategy and policies, and deliver the expected results

Provide leadership and direction whenever necessary in the execution of the key area processes related to the provision of Corporate Security, Safety and Business Continuity services at EIB Group (at headquarters and in external offices) in order to ensure consistency with EIB policies and regulations:

Ensure that the actual level of security (staff, buildings, information systems, etc.) is properly defined and assessed

Ensure that all possible disaster scenarios, including cyber-security are identified and, for each, the adequate working procedures including all needed infrastructure are defined

Ensure that all major incidents are investigated and managed (including detection, containment, resolution and ex-post analysis)

Ensure the accuracy of the specifications in the context of call for tenders and supervise the overall execution and compliance of the procurement process

Ensure the efficient implementation of the Division’s KPI’s and report periodically on the results achieved

Provide, or ensure the availability of specific advice and recommendations on all services management issues in own domain in order to align EIB with best practice within this domain

Build strong relationships with senior management of the Bank: President and VPs, (deputy) DGs and Directors. Share information and knowledge with other managers in the Bank and cooperate closely with the other members of the Directorate management team in order to ensure that Division staff has access to necessary information and people across the organisation as well as to promote the Division’s work and services

Develop relationships with public authorities as well as organisations and financial institutions in order to ensure appropriate networking and exchange of information on best practice

Manage or participate in special initiatives that go beyond the strict boundaries of own domain in order to ensure the realisation of the initiative within the set scope, time and budget.

Qualifications

University degree in a security-related field, preferably complemented by post-graduate studies (e.g. MBA or Master in Operations Management)

At least 10 years professional experience in managing services related to security domains (physical, information, etc.)

5 years in a managerial position, in particular running multidisciplinary teams

Key technical/professional knowledge and skills

Sound knowledge of technologies related to Security and Safety

Excellent knowledge of international standards and best practice related to Physical Security, Safety and Business Continuity

Thorough knowledge and understanding of management of contracts and their negotiation

Very good understanding of the EIB’s mission, strategy, policies, procedures, organisation and activities (for internal publication)

IT background would be an advantage

Proven capacity to develop his/her role, to innovate, to rapidly adapt to evolving needs and to implement change

Fluent in English and French (*), both verbal and written. Knowledge of other EU languages would be an advantage.

Competencies

EIB Core Competencies

Achievement Drive: Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals.

Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes.

Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns.

Is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation's needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation's mission, policies and rules.

EIB Managerial competencies

Developing Others: Builds the long-term capability of others by guiding and developing them to make the most of their competence and potential, based on an accurate understanding of their true strengths and development needs.

Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights.

Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights. Team Leadership: Builds a high performing team, ensuring it is focused, motivated and inspired to achieve organisational objectives, encouraging performance excellence and addressing underperformance when require.

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they rapidly build up knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages.

We believe that diversity is good for our people and our business. We promote and value diversity and inclusion among our staff and candidates; irrespective of their gender, age, nationality, race, culture, education and experience, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability.

Interested?

Please apply via the ‚Apply‘ button.

Deadline for applications: Tuesday 23rd July 2019

We particularly welcome applications from women and persons with disabilities.