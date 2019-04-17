Stellenbeschreibung



























Within the General Services Division (GES), the Technical Facility Manager is responsible for the management and development of the technical aspects of the headquarters building and its installations. The manager leads a team of engineers and technicians and is supported by external service providers.

DUTIES

· Manage the team responsible for the engineering and operation of technical facility.

· Ensure regular servicing and maintenance of all technical equipment, such as HVACs, emergency generators as well as all safety and security installations;

· Manage the procurement and oversee the performance of service and maintenance on technical installations in line with applicable standards.

· Monitor the quality of work and initiate corrective actions if standards are not met;

· Support the design and construction of new buildings and site developments as the extension of the power supply system;

· Within EUMETSAT acts as the point of contact for all technical facility management related matters;

· Ensure the documentation of all works performed in a Computer Aided Facility Management Tool (CAFM).

· Provide regular activity reports and performance statistics for internal reporting and management reviews;

· Supporting the introduction of innovation with the objective to improve efficiency and to reduce cost;

· Plan the financial and human resources necessary for all above activities.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills with demonstrated experience in team management;

Extensive experience in facility management, including the operation of emergency power supply installation in a 24/7 operational environment would be asset;

Knowledge of occupational health & safety regulations and fire prevention concepts;

Experience with a quality management system (ISO 9001) would be advantageous;

Strong analysis, problem solving and communication skills;

Computer skills – a good knowledge of MS Office and Outlook, CAFM tool and Project tools.

Certified knowledge in the field of safety and fire protection would be an advantage;

University degree in Facility Management, Electrical Engineering, equivalent professional knowledge and skills;

Candidates must be able to work effectively in English and have some knowledge of French.



EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS

The initial contract will be of 4 years‘ duration, with subsequent 5-year contracts being awarded thereafter, subject to individual performance and organization requirements. A member of the EUMETSAT family is looking forward to the EUMETSAT retirement age.

This post is graded A2 / A4 on the EUMETSAT salary scales. The minimum basic salary for this post is EURO 5.612 per month (net of internal tax) which may be negotiable based on skills and experience. The salary scale for increments on the anniversary of taking up employment, and scales are reviewed by the EUMETSAT Council with effect from 1 January each year. In addition to basic salary, EUMETSAT offers attractive benefits. Further information, including salary details, is available on the EUMETSAT web site.

EUMETSAT is committed to providing equal opportunities.

Please note that only nationals of EUMETSAT Member States may apply. The EUMETSAT Convention requires that the staff member be recruited based on their qualifications.

ABOUT EUMETSAT

EUMETSAT is Europe’s meteorological satellite agency. Its role is to establish and operate meteorological satellites to monitor the weather and climate from space – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This information is provided to the National Meteorological Services of the Organization’s Member and Cooperating States in Europe, as well as other users worldwide.

EUMETSAT therefore provides several Copernicus missions on behalf of the European Union and provides data services to the Copernicus marine and atmospheric services and their users.

As an intergovernmental European Organization, EUMETSAT has 30 Member States (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.)