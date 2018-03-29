Eumetsat sucht Security and Facility Services Manager (VN18 24)

Stellenbeschreibung

Come and lead the team responsible for the smooth running of our prestigious Headquarters in Darmstadt.

To learn more and apply on-line, please visit https://onlineapplication.eumetsat.int – reference VN18 24

EUMETSAT is the European operational satellite agency for monitoring weather and climate. We observe the atmosphere, ocean and land from Space, 24 hours a day, and deliver critical input data for forecasting high impact weather and monitoring climate change. Our work serves the protection of life and property and adaptation to climate change.

We are looking for a facility management professional with experience gained in an ISO 9001 and ideally an ISO 27001 management system. With your team, you will manage the delivery of services across our site including cleaning, security, catering, office services, and specialist works to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction in a quality driven organisation. The ability to build relationships with key colleagues and partners is therefore essential. You will be the guardian of our Security, Occupational Health and Site Safety policies, developing and implementing processes and procedures.

Through your team you will ensure the highest levels of service are delivered on a day to day basis, identifying working efficiencies and constantly driving productivity to enhance our working environment. You will ensure all service partners and specialist sub contactors adhere to our service guidelines and you will constantly develop our service model.

Our working language is English, but for this role you also need to be proficient in speaking and writing German.

This is an opportunity to work in a world class corporate environment. We offer a competitive salary, benefits and a great working environment. Relocation assistance is available, if appropriate.

The closing date is 25th April and we expect to hold interviews in the w/c 4th June 2018.

EUMETSAT is committed to providing an equal opportunities work environment for men and women and is seeking to recruit nationals from its Member States. Please see our website for further details.