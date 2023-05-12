Stellenbeschreibung

Building Services Manager (21501)

With responsibility for construction projects, facility services and building management as well as language services, Principal Directorate, General Administration (PD 4.4) plays a leading role in the preservation of and investment in the Office’s patrimony. It is entrusted with planning and overseeing priority building works, ensuring compliance with health and safety standards and reducing the Office’s environmental footprint. It breathes life into the new ways of working concept by shaping the working environments for staff.

PD General Administration’s Technical Services teams are responsible for all building-related operational activities, ensuring that the technical installations benefit from scrupulous maintenance. Your background and proven expertise in building administration will add critical skills and bring profound technical knowledge to our team and help us improve building maintenance.

Join us now!

With us you will:

onboard external operational staff, co-ordinate building operations daily business and ensure proper communication

ensure fulfilment of maintenance work while making optimal use of buildings, meeting legal requirements and limiting impact on staff performance

ensure facility and site access

monitor technical requirements and intervals for maintenance services as well as inspection of technical equipment based on current building documentation

control external provider duty fulfilment and ensure that services are provided in accordance with contractual terms and at the appropriate level of quality and timeliness

regularly provide reports to external providers and monitor rectifications where appropriate

ensure proper course of action in the event of accide

Apply if you have: