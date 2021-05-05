The H&M group is a family of unique brands, united by common passions: to make great design accessible to everybody and to lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable world. We are dedicated to always create the best offering and the best experience for our customers. We all share a value driven way of working, based on a fundamental respect for the individual. Our shared values help create an open, dynamic and down-to-earth company culture where anything is possible. In the Construction and Facility team we aim for constant improvements through new developments, standards, processes & communication in an efficient way and within set client expectations. Our purpose is to provide world class services to our clients, enhancing the customer experience through relevant stores and enabling meaningful growth.



We provide best support, guidelines and processes that cover the full lifecycle of a physical store. We do this in a cost conscious and sustainable way, securing and optimizing the full lifetime value of the sites while always keeping the end customers experience at top of mind. We are dedicated to always create the best offering and the best experience for our customers.



LIMA stands for Lifecycle Management and is used by both local and global teams to support all Facility Management processes to optimize our store and other facilities portfolio.

Facility Management Lima CAFM Specialist (m/f/d)

Deutschland | Hamburg | Hamburg

ABOUT THE POSITION:

As FM Lima CAFM Specialist you will be part of our Construction & Facility Management team, based in our Support Office in Hamburg. You are responsible for enabling and securing the operations of the multi-brand store portfolio teams by supporting to provide qualitative Facility Management services by managing the Lima and CAFM software and secure that the customers (data consumers) utilize the system’s full potential.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES​:

Drive developments in the CAFM system, prioritize in cooperation with the data consumers and focus the development on the requirements to steer Facility Services.

Make sure that colleagues understand what data exists, what data they need in CAFM and Lima and ensure customers are trained in how to work with the system to support business processes, reliable and accurate data quality is obtained and accessible.

Create a LIMA/CAFM strategy for the Market and establish reliable processes to secure a high degree of data quality and accuracy.

Identify and priorities improvement areas and work with Costumer and Suppliers to define and implement new efficient solutions.

Secure that the Service Supplier performance is measurable and work closely with Facility Managers to secure that the LIMA/CAFM setup for the market supports the daily business

Close collaboration with C&F Managers and alignment with Controlling team

You have a good understanding of Construction & Facility Management processes and the ability to identify risks and opportunities in a retail environment. Besides your ability to prioritize you feel comfortable managing several stakeholders and various projects and tasks simultaneously. To be succesful in this role as FM Lima CAFM specialist we also believe you´ll bring the following COMPETENCIES:

You have a strong way of communicating and coaching the teams for further development and understanding of the system.

you are a team player and it´s easy for you to build networks and look at the big picture.

you are an analytical thinker and you can transform feedback and your own ideas into concrete actions.

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS​:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, IT, business administration or experience from implementing software solutions

previous work experience from retail Construction, Facility Management and/or real estate with experience from managing external suppliers

Proficient in basic Project Management disciplines, methods, and expectations for successful implementation and risk mitigation.

understand, read, speak and write English and German at an advanced level

Excellent standard MS Office skills

BENEFITS:

30 days` holiday

Remuneration package according to collective agreements, including company pension scheme and capital-forming benefits, holiday pay and Christmas bonus

Free counseling services with independent partners to help you balance your private and family life

25% staff discount for all H&M Group brands + cooperation with Corporate Benefits to get discount from numerous other brands

Possibility for remote work + ergonomic furniture in our offices

Regular feedback, training and many opportunities to develop yourself on a professionally and personally level within the company

We’re more about personality and competence than qualifications, so don’t worry if your skills aren’t a perfect match. We are looking to have a mix of people that work in a way that optimizes our decision making, team performance and ultimately helps us reflect, respect and relate to our employees and customers. We are looking forward to hearing from you!

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

#hmtogetherwemakeitpossible

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) wurde 1947 in Schweden gegründet und ist an der Nasdaq Stockholm notiert. H&M verfolgt die erklärte Firmenphilosophie, Mode und Qualität zum besten Preis auf nachhaltige Weise anzubieten. Zusätzlich zu H&M gehören zum Konzern die Marken COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET sowie Afound. Weitere Informationen findest du auf hmgroup.com.