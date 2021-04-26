The H&M group is a family of unique brands, united by common passions: to make great design accessible to everybody and to lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable world. We are dedicated to always create the best offering and the best experience for our customers. We all share a value driven way of working, based on a fundamental respect for the individual. Our shared values help create an open, dynamic and down-to-earth company culture where anything is possible. In the Construction and Facility team we aim for constant improvements through new developments, standards, processes & communication in an efficient way and within set client expectations. Our purpose is to provide world class services to our clients, enhancing the customer experience through relevant stores and enabling meaningful growth.

We provide best support, guidelines and processes that cover the full lifecycle of a physical store. We do this in a cost conscious and sustainable way, securing and optimizing the full lifetime value of the sites while always keeping the end customers experience at top of mind. We are dedicated to always create the best offering and the best experience for our customers.

To become climate positive, we need to find new solutions. We are investing in promising new technologies and exploring new techniques. Our ambition is to reduce our impact within and outside our own operations while driving change in the industry. As a global company and employer, we want to be part of the solution — not the problem.

Facility Management Optimization Specialist (m/f/d)

Deutschland | Hamburg

ABOUT THE POSITION:

As Facility Management Optimization Specialist, you will be part of our Construction & Facility Management team, based in our Support Office in Hamburg. You, as subject matter expert, advise and support the market with utilities strategies (especially Energy and HVAC) and initiate optimization projects. ​

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES​:

Identify, lead and execute optimizing projects, if needed with external suppliers​

You are responsible for all operative processes, procurements and contracts related to Energy

Act as expert and work in close collaboration with local and regional teams to set the utilities (especially Energy and HVAC) strategy for market. For this you prepare, present and/or analyse all business cases related to Energy and HVAC investments or adjustments

Oversee all cost and energy saving potentials, quality potentials related to Energy and HVAC, optimizing investments and running costs

Continuously staying up to date on technology development and industry standards, propose investments and/or actions to improve our efficiency.

Set short-and long-term maintenance and energy goals and KPIs for your market.

Work in close collaboration with Sales Market Expansion Manager to secure that lease agreements are in line with the regional utilities’ strategy.

You have a good understanding of the field of Facility Management processes and the ability to identify risks and opportunities in a retail environment. Beside your ability to prioritize you feel comfortable managing several stakeholders and various projects and tasks simultaneously. To be succesful in this role as Facility Management Optimization Specialist we also believe you´ll bring the following COMPETENCIES:

You have a strong business mindset, communicate positive and confident and you are comfortable in making decisions.

​By acting in line with our values, having the right mindset and leadership you contribute to H&M’s business success. ​

Work strategically, by planning ahead and foresee opportunities and improvements.​

You see the big picture and therefore transform complex issues into concrete plans and actions.

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS​:

Degree in engineering, all types of Energy and/or HVAC experiences, business administration or previous work experience from retail Construction, Facility Management​

Experienced in usage and project planning of building management systems

Proficient in basic Project Management disciplines, methods, and expectations for successful implementation and risk mitigation. ​

understand, read, speak and write English and German at an advanced level​

Excellent standard MS Office skills​

BENEFITS:

30 days` holiday

Remuneration package according to collective agreements, including company pension scheme and capital-forming benefits, holiday pay and Christmas bonus

Free counseling services with independent partners to help you balance your private and family life

25% staff discount for all H&M Group brands + cooperation with Corporate Benefits to get discount from numerous other brands

Possibility for remote work + ergonomic furniture in our offices

Regular feedback, training and many opportunities to develop yourself on a professionally and personally level within the company

We’re more about personality and competence than qualifications, so don’t worry if your skills aren’t a perfect match. We are looking to have a mix of people that work in a way that optimizes our decision making, team performance and ultimately helps us reflect, respect and relate to our employees and customers. We are looking forward to hearing from you!

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) wurde 1947 in Schweden gegründet und ist an der Nasdaq Stockholm notiert. H&M verfolgt die erklärte Firmenphilosophie, Mode und Qualität zum besten Preis auf nachhaltige Weise anzubieten. Zusätzlich zu H&M gehören zum Konzern die Marken COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET sowie Afound. Weitere Informationen findest du auf hmgroup.com.