Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Installations Lead

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Salary (Pay Basis): 6,211.72Euro (EUR) Monthly

Grade: G15

SUMMARY

Within the Executive Management Division, the role of Infrastructure and Facilities Management (IFM) is to support NATO’s political and decision-making processes by managing and maintaining the NATO Headquarters site. IFM provides the International Staff (IS), International Military Staff (IMS), national Delegations, Partners, independent bodies and all others accommodated at NATO Headquarters, with facility management services. IFM is responsible for the overall management, supervision and technical and financial control of all in-sourced and out-sourced facility, maintenance, transportation and logistics services, major and minor investment projects and asset and inventory management in support of NATO Headquarters functions.

Under the supervision of the Head, Technical Services, the incumbent is responsible for the overall operations and maintenance of the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) installations, including the passive Information technology (IT) networks, at the NATO Headquarters site in Brussels, Belgium. They are responsible for the management and supervision of a team of specialists that manage maintenance and execute the First Line Intervention Team (FLIT), as well as plan and manage external maintenance support.

They serve as IFM’s Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and electrical specialist, responsible for the preparation and execution of MEP projects. They are responsible for the oversight and management of externalised contract maintenance support, including the management, tracking and reporting of external service provider performance via regular coordination and contract Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

The incumbent must:

have a university degree in electrical works, HVAC or a related field;

have at least 3 years of previous work experience in similar duties;

have in-depth and proven experience in maintenance and operations in the following disciplines: HVAC, high and low voltage electrical installations, Information Technology (IT) passive network cabling, sanitary installations, including experience with sustainable technologies and building management systems;

demonstrate knowledge in energy efficiency programmes and sustainable operations;

have extensive experience in managing technical staff and in working in a client-service environment;

have a good knowledge of the Host Nation’s regulations and legislation in the domains of: technical installations, energy performance, legal inspection requirements and general building standardisation and have knowledge of maintenance strategies and standards;

possess experience in all aspects of contract management and have the demonstrated capability of managing and monitoring the performance of external service providers;

be competent with off-the-shelf analytical tools and software (e.g. MS Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint); and

possess the following minimum levels of NATO’s official languages (English/French): V (“Advanced”) in one; III (“Intermediate”) in the other.

DESIRABLE

The following would be considered an advantage:

knowledge of Dutch language;

be prepared to work outside of normal office hours in response to crises and urgent requirements.

MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES

Financial Management

Generate detailed work time and cost estimates and purchase orders for managed contracts. Track and report on contract budgets in accordance with NATO Financial, Procurement and Budget regulations. Manage budgets allocated to thier team. Assist in establishing the budget for thier Section.

Organisational Efficiencies

Provide and analyse information on work carried out through the Facility Management Information System (FMIS) (e.g. Planon) and on technical system performance through the Building Management System (BMS) software. Assist the Head, Technical Services in the annual assessment of the state of the MEP installations. Establish work and organisational procedures in consultation with subject matter experts within IFM and their superiors.

People Management

Replace the Head, Technical Services during their absence in the domains of MEP. Participate in the technical training of their Team members. Supervise the intervention-management of the FLIT. Coordinate their team’s workload with that of the other Technical Services domains and IFM. Supervise projects being carried out by the team. Assure the effective management of the intervention team so that any incidents occurring outside of normal working hours are dealt with and reported to superiors appropriately. Assist the Head, Technical Services in defining which training programmes subordinates will follow.

Planning and Execution

Organise, coordinate and monitor the day-to-day service delivery in the domains of HVAC and electricity (including the passive network installations). Prepare all necessary internal and official correspondence required for the preparation, coordination, and execution of interventions and works. Establish technical specifications when requested. Manage priorities established by their superior. Coordinate and eventually participate in specific events such as Ministerials, even outside of normal office hours. Establish and manage 24h on-site coverage plans for their team. Assist the Head, Technical Services in the management of MEP Assets.

Project Management

Under the supervision and overall guidance of the Head, Technical Services, manage and supervise the operation and maintenance of the MEP installations of the NATO HQ (HVAC, Electrical, Electro-mechanical and plumbing installations and the Information Technology (IT) passive networks). Manage, track and report on supplier performance throughout the contract lifecycle to ensure that service providers and suppliers meet contract performance requirements in terms of quality, quantity, schedule, cost/price, and invoicing. Evaluate, track and manage contract KPIs. Validate client requests against agreed service levels, as described in occupancy and support agreements. Assure proper initiation of internal processes for invoicing and billing and review invoices for compliance with quantity and quality of the performed works or services. Act as the project manager for MEP technical projects and work closely together with the project managers of other sections or services. Supervise work and maintenance contractor interventions, with the help of the Scheduler and Foremen. Validate intervention plans related to MEP prior to their transmission to the Scheduler. Manage purchase orders of materials and the re-supply of stock within thier domain. Act as Contract Supervisor for contracts within their domain.

Stakeholder Management

Assure coordination with the NATO Office of Security (NOS) and Health and Safety Officer to guarantee works compliance with all security and health and safety rules during works execution. Formalise service provider and supplier guidance and instructions via regularly scheduled contract management review and coordination meetings. Serve as the HQ HVAC and Electrical expert for project reviews and coordinate with IFM management and external vendors. Collaborate with the Procurement and Contracting service. Coordinate MEP activities with those of the other Technical Services domains and IFM.

Perform any other related duty as assigned.

INTERRELATIONSHIPS

The incumbent reports to the Head, Technical Services and works in an autonomous environment at the NATO HQ. They lead a team of 10 MEP and HVAC specialists. They work closely with the Lead, Electronic Security Systems (ESSs)/BMS and the IFM Scheduler. The incumbent reviews works executed by colleagues and external contractors.

Direct reports: 10

Indirect reports: N/a

COMPETENCIES

The incumbent must demonstrate:

Achievement: Creates own measures of excellence and improves performance.

Analytical Thinking: Sees multiple relationships

Change Leadership: Expresses vision for change.

Clarity and Accuracy: Monitors data or projects.

Flexibility: Adapts to unforeseen situations.

Impact and Influence: Takes multiple actions to persuade.

Initiative: Plans and acts up to a year ahead.

Leadership: Keeps people informed.

Organizational Awareness: Understands organisational climate and culture.

Self-Control: Responds calmly.

Teamwork: Expresses positive attitudes and expectations of team or team members.

