Stellenbeschreibung
Die WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management ist die renommierteste private Hochschule in Deutschland und genießt auch international hohes Ansehen. Unsere Standorte in Vallendar bei Koblenz und Düsseldorf bieten ein spannendes und sehr internationales Arbeitsumfeld. Die Kultur an der WHU ist geprägt von unternehmerischem Denken, Internationalität, Diversität, einem guten Miteinander und einem starken Bekenntnis zu Exzellenz in allen Bereichen.
Die WHU sucht am Standort Vallendar zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt in Vollzeit eine
Leitung Facilitymanagement (w/m/d)
Ihre Aufgaben
- Leitung der Bereiche Facilitymanagement, Medientechnik, Eventmanagement und Housing
- Mitwirkung bei der Planung, Koordination und Kontrolle von Erweiterungs- und Modernisierungsvorhaben am Campus Vallendar
- Erarbeitung und Konkretisierung von Nachhaltigkeitsprojekten
- Verantwortung der Wirtschaftlichkeit von Maßnahmen und Projekten, Projektcontrolling und Überwachung der Zielerreichung
- Führung des Beschaffungswesens
- Kooperative und ergebnisorientierte Zusammenarbeit mit internen und externen Kunden
- Proaktive Mitwirkung und Weiterentwicklung von Digitalisierungsprozessen in den vorgenannten Bereichen
Ihr Profil
- Erfolgreich abgeschlossenes Studium im Bereich Facility Management, Bauwesen, Architektur oder eine vergleichbare Qualifikation mit Bezug zum gesamten Bereich
- Fundierte Berufserfahrung in operativer und administrativer Objektbewirtschaftung sowie Erfahrung in der Abwicklung von Bauprojekten wünschenswert
- Hohe Dienstleistungs- und Serviceorientierung
- Personalverantwortung und Projektleitungskompetenz
- Sicheres und freundliches Auftreten, Verhandlungsgeschick sowie Durchsetzungsvermögen
- Verhandlungssichere Deutsch- und Englischsprachkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift
- Eigenständige und strukturierte Arbeitsweise mit einem hohen Maß an Zuverlässigkeit
- Affinität zu innovativen und digitalen Lösungsansätzen
Was wir bieten
- Ein spannendes und internationales Arbeitsumfeld
- Ein aufgeschlossenes, kollegiales und motiviertes Team
- Möglichkeiten, die WHU aktiv mit zu gestalten und gemeinsam weiterzuentwickeln
- Flache Hierarchien und kurze Entscheidungswege
- Attraktive Fort- und Weiterbildungsangebote
- Flexible Arbeitszeitmodelle und Homeoffice
- Exklusive betriebliche Sozialleistungen
- Umweltfreundliche Mobilitätsangebote (z. B. JobTicket, JobRad, e-Mobilität)
- Kinderbetreuung für berufstätigte Eltern
- Vielseitige Sport- und Gesundheitsprogramme
- Sehr gute Anbindung nach Köln, Bonn und Frankfurt
Alle Bereiche innerhalb der WHU Community verbindet das gemeinsame Ziel, die WHU als eine der führenden Business Schools in Europa zu positionieren und kontinuierlich weiterzuentwickeln. Werden Sie Teil dieser Vision und werden Sie ein Mitglied der WHU Community!
Bitte senden Sie Ihre aussagekräftigen Bewerbungsunterlagen inkl. Gehaltsvorstellung vorzugsweise per E-Mail an:
WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Sekretariat des Kanzlers
z. Hd. Astrid Gummersbach / Gabriela Krämer
Burgplatz 2
56179 Vallendar, Germany
sekretariat.kanzler@whu.edu
Nähere Informationen finden Sie unter www.whu.edu
WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is the leading private business school in Germany and is continuously ranked among the top business schools in Europe. On WHU’s two campuses in Vallendar (near Koblenz) and Düsseldorf, faculty, students, and staff enjoy working in a stimulating international environment. The organizational culture combines an entrepreneurial attitude and international orientation with a strong sense of community and diversity and a high commitment to excellence.
WHU invites applications for the full-time position of
Head of Facilitymanagement (f/m/d)
located at the WHU Campus Vallendar, with a starting date as soon as possible.
Job Description
- Leadership for the areas of facility management, media technology, event management and housing
- Participation in the planning, coordination and control of expansion and modernization projects at the Vallendar Campus
- Development and realization of sustainability projects
- Responsibility for the cost-effectiveness of measures and projects, project controlling and monitoring of target achievement
- Management of procurement
- Cooperative and result-oriented collaboration with internal and external customers
- Proactive participation and further development of digitalization processes in the aforementioned areas
Job Qualifications
- Successfully completed studies in the field of facility management, construction, architecture or a comparable qualification related to the entire field
- Well-founded professional experience in operational and administrative property management as well as experience in handling construction projects desirable
- High service orientation
- Personnel responsibility and project management skills
- Confident and friendly appearance, negotiating skills and assertiveness
- Business fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
- Independent and structured manner of working with a high degree of reliability
- Affinity for innovative and digital approaches to solutions
What we offer
- A stimulating international working environment
- An open-minded, supportive, and motivated team
- Opportunities to actively contribute to the school’s development
- Flat hierarchies and fast decision-making processes
- Attractive skill development and training options
- Flexible working time models, and home office
- Exclusive company-sponsored social benefits
- Ecofriendly mobility offers (e.g., JobTicket, JobRad, e-mobility)
- Daycare for children of working parents
- Various fitness and health activities
- Good traffic connections (bus, train, bike and car)
All members of the WHU community work together to continuously develop WHU as one of the leading business schools in Europe. Do you want to be a part of this vision? Come join our team!
Please send your application documents, including salary expectations, by email to:
WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Attn.: Office oft the Head of Administration
Astrid Gummersbach / Gabriela Krämer
Burgplatz 2
56179 Vallendar, Germany
sekretariat.kanzler@whu.edu
Nähere Informationen finden Sie unter www.whu.edu
Um sich für diesen Job zu bewerben, sende deine Unterlagen per E-Mail an sekretariat.kanzler@whu.edu