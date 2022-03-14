WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is the leading private business school in Germany and is continuously ranked among the top business schools in Europe. On WHU’s two campuses in Vallendar (near Koblenz) and Düsseldorf, faculty, students, and staff enjoy working in a stimulating international environment. The organizational culture combines an entrepreneurial attitude and international orientation with a strong sense of community and diversity and a high commitment to excellence.

WHU invites applications for the full-time position of

Head of Facilitymanagement (f/m/d)

located at the WHU Campus Vallendar, with a starting date as soon as possible.

Job Description

Leadership for the areas of facility management, media technology, event management and housing

Participation in the planning, coordination and control of expansion and modernization projects at the Vallendar Campus

Development and realization of sustainability projects

Responsibility for the cost-effectiveness of measures and projects, project controlling and monitoring of target achievement

Management of procurement

Cooperative and result-oriented collaboration with internal and external customers

Proactive participation and further development of digitalization processes in the aforementioned areas

Job Qualifications

Successfully completed studies in the field of facility management, construction, architecture or a comparable qualification related to the entire field

Well-founded professional experience in operational and administrative property management as well as experience in handling construction projects desirable

High service orientation

Personnel responsibility and project management skills

Confident and friendly appearance, negotiating skills and assertiveness

Business fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

Independent and structured manner of working with a high degree of reliability

Affinity for innovative and digital approaches to solutions

What we offer