Stellenbeschreibung

Principal Directorate General Administration (PD44), covering corporate facility management, construction projects as well as language services, has a leading role in the preservation of and investment in the Office`s patrimony. It is entrusted with the operations of our buildings, planning, and implementing of buildings priority works, ensuring health and safety standards for staff, and further reducing the environmental footprint. It plays a key role in the “New Ways of Working” concept by shaping the working environments for staff.

Within Principal Directorate (PD) General Administration, the Building Maintenance teams play a critical role in safeguarding the value of the EPO physical homes. Our property is an asset: the teams are responsible for providing and maintaining office accommodation. They take care of the buildings, including the technical installations. Finally, they ensure safety and well-being of staff, business continuity and a sustainable usage of resources including electricity, district heating & natural gas, water and materials. In total we operate around 600 000m2 and 6.400 workplaces over 6 office locations in Munich, The Hague, Berlin, Vienna and Brussels. Your background will add critical skills and bring profound technical knowledge to our team. Together with your sound knowledge in facility management, we will provide the Office with a better value in the maintenance of our buildings.

In anticipation of exciting future opportunities in different fields of building management across our Organisation, we are launching a talent pool for Technical Facility Management Experts. We are looking for a large bandwidth of technical profiles: any level of relevant experience can make the difference.

With us you will:

supervise the technical maintenance service providers in your field of expertise.

control fulfilment of external providers’ duties and ensure that services are executed in accordance with the contractual terms, at the appropriate level of quality and timeliness.

provide a modern work environment by ensuring compliance, business continuity and health and safety of staff.

systematically provide feedback to the external providers and monitor rectifications, within the framework of our contract management methodology, such as assessing the service providers maintenance plan including all the legal and contractual requirements, work preparation, execution, and documentation. You will document your findings in a workflow tool.

perform regular acceptances of services based on spot checks, as prerequisite for service payments.

manage the service providers to follow a systematic and continued improvement process.

assess, develop, and approve repair and service concepts/offers technically and financially.

ensure proper course of action in the event of accidents, major damages, or emergencies.

contribute with your expert-matter knowledge in building investment projects.

participate in the On-call-scheme to ensure 24/7 business continuity.

Apply if you have:

relevant experience in a function linked to technical maintenance of buildings, in the areas of: technical facility management Electrical HVAC (mechanical) building management systems civil engineering low voltage

a completed technical degree (Bachelor) or equivalent, ideally a completed on-the-job education scheme

the ability to work under pressure while maintaining a high level of quality

strong communication and teamworking skills, with the ability to interact eﬀectively with colleagues

a “can-do” attitude and the eagerness to continuously learn about new developments pertaining to buildings

enthusiasm, motivation, and the ability to adapt to changing priorities

the ability to quickly become familiar with new fields of work and tools

a strong sense of responsibility and a service-oriented approach

integrity in handling sensitive information and an understanding of the need for confidentiality

fluency in the language of the duty station

Our minimum requirements for this post:

Diploma of completed studies at bachelor’s level or – in exceptional cases – equivalent professional experience

Working knowledge of two official languages. Alternatively, working knowledge of one official language (in such cases, the willingness to learn the missing language and to reach level B2 within a set time frame would be required) .

Citizenship of one of the member states of the European Patent Organisation.

Process

Please upload your updated CV and outline your motivation in the designated application field (character limit 4000). If you wish, you can also upload your motivation letter as a Word or pdf attachment under „Application document“ in SuccessFactors. In this case, please indicate that you have done so in the designated field (by selecting „Please refer to attached motivation letter“).

The successful candidate will be selected on the basis of qualifications and relevant experience, supplemented as appropriate by interviews, tests and/or a personality questionnaire, with the aim of constituting a reserve list (24 months).

You can find out more about how we recruit on the EPO jobs and careers site.

Key information

Job group: 5

Grade: G7 to G9 (net (basic) monthly salary* for this vacancy: EUR 5 901 to 8 573, depending on experience and location)

Duration of appointment: Five years, with the possibility of extension

Career path: Technical

Location: Office-wide

Application deadline: 29 October 2024

Interviews planned for: between 10 November and 6 December 2024

* after deduction of EPO-internal tax and before deduction of staff contributions to the social security and pension schemes.